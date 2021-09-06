JioPhone Next to launch on September 10: Specs, pricing, more

JIOPHONE Next is a fully featured smartphone, supporting the entire suite of applications from both Google and Jio

Reliance is set to launch the much-awaited JioPhone Next on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 10. The company unveiled the smartphone on June 24 at RIL's annual general meeting.

Here is everything we know about the JioPhone Next:

- Reliance has developed the new smartphone in collaboration with Google. JioPhone Next smartphone that will support the entire suite of applications from both Google and Jio.

- Reliance Industries Chairman and CEO, Mukesh Ambani, at the RIL AGM 2021 had said that the JioPhone Next will be the most 4G smartphone, not just in India but worldwide.

- JioPhone Next will be powered by an optimised version of the Android Operating System, developed jointly by Jio and Google for the Indian market.

- The phone is packed with features like the voice assistant, automatic read-aloud of screen text, language translation, smart camera with augmented reality filters.

- Addressing the RIL shareholders in during the AGM, Google CEO Sundar Pichai had said that the phone will offer language and translation features, a great camera, and support for the latest Android updates.

- "The new JioPhone Next will allow users to read content in their language with a tap of a button. Read Aloud and Translate Now are seamlessly integrated into the OS allowing these features to work with any text on their phone screen, including web pages, apps, messages, and even photos," Google had said.

- In addition to asking for the latest cricket scores or a weather update, users can also ask Google Assistant to play music on Jio Saavn or check your balance on My Jio.

- Further, camera features on the JioPhone Next include features like HDR mode.

- While the pricing details of the JioPhone Next have not been revealed yet, the smartphone will be the most affordable 4G phone globally.

