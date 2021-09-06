MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on 'Sectoral commodity Indices- Opportunities & more' today at 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

JioPhone Next to launch on September 10: Specs, pricing, more

JioPhone Next will be powered by an optimised version of the Android Operating System, developed jointly by Jio and Google

Moneycontrol News
September 06, 2021 / 01:28 PM IST
JIOPHONE Next is a fully featured smartphone, supporting the entire suite of applications from both Google and Jio

JIOPHONE Next is a fully featured smartphone, supporting the entire suite of applications from both Google and Jio

Reliance is set to launch the much-awaited JioPhone Next on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 10. The company unveiled the smartphone on June 24 at RIL's annual general meeting.

Here is everything we know about the JioPhone Next:

- Reliance has developed the new smartphone in collaboration with Google. JioPhone Next smartphone that will support the entire suite of applications from both Google and Jio.

- Reliance Industries Chairman and CEO, Mukesh Ambani, at the RIL AGM 2021 had said that the JioPhone Next will be the most 4G smartphone, not just in India but worldwide.

- JioPhone Next will be powered by an optimised version of the Android Operating System, developed jointly by Jio and Google for the Indian market.

Close

Related stories

- The phone is packed with features like the voice assistant, automatic read-aloud of screen text, language translation, smart camera with augmented reality filters.

- Addressing the RIL shareholders in during the AGM, Google CEO Sundar Pichai had said that the phone will offer language and translation features, a great camera, and support for the latest Android updates.

- "The new JioPhone Next will allow users to read content in their language with a tap of a button. Read Aloud and Translate Now are seamlessly integrated into the OS allowing these features to work with any text on their phone screen, including web pages, apps, messages, and even photos," Google had said.

- In addition to asking for the latest cricket scores or a weather update, users can also ask Google Assistant to play music on Jio Saavn or check your balance on My Jio.

- Further, camera features on the JioPhone Next include features like HDR mode.

- While the pricing details of the JioPhone Next have not been revealed yet, the smartphone will be the most affordable 4G phone globally.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #India #Jio #JIOPhone Next #Reliance
first published: Sep 6, 2021 01:28 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.