JioPhone 2021 offer: Free JioPhone, unlimited data and voice calls for two years starting at Rs 1,499

The JioPhone has successfully upgraded more than 100 million users onto the JioPhone platform. Despite this, India still has 300 million mobile subscribers trapped in the 2G era.

With a mission to accelerate the ‘2G-mukt Bharat’ movement, telco giant Reliance Jio has launched another offer that focuses on affordability and aims to make the JioPhone and its services accessible to the 300 million feature phone users. The offer will be available across Reliance Retail and Jio retailers starting March 1, 2020.

Mr Akash Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio, commented, “There are still 300 million subscribers in India who remain ‘trapped’ in the 2G era, unable to access basic features of the internet, at a time, when the world stands at the cusp of a 5G revolution. For the last 4 years, Jio has democratized the internet and passed on the benefits of technology to every Indian. Technology no longer remains a privilege of a select few. The new JioPhone 2021 offer is another step in that direction.”

Existing feature phone users currently pay Rs 1.20 to Rs 1.50 for every minute of a voice call. They also pay Rs 45 to Rs 50 a month to keep their connection active for basic telecom services. And all of these costs come without access to the internet.

With the new Jio offer, users will receive a JioPhone device along with 24 months of unlimited service for Rs 1,999. This will include unlimited voice calls, unlimited data (2GB High-speed data every month), and no recharge required for two years.

For Rs 1,499, users will receive a JioPhone device with 12 months of unlimited service. This will include unlimited voice calls, unlimited data (2GB High-speed data every month), and no recharge required for one year.

Existing JioPhone users will get 12 months of unlimited service for Rs 749. This will include unlimited voice calls, unlimited data (2GB High-speed data every month), and no recharge required for one year.