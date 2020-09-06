172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|jiofiber-effect-airtel-announces-unlimited-broadband-plans-up-to-1gbps-starting-from-rs-499-5804691.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2020 07:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JioFiber effect | Airtel announces unlimited broadband plans up to 1 Gbps, starting from Rs 499

The Airtel Xstream bundles will be available to home customers starting tomorrow (September 7, 2020).

Moneycontrol News

Less than a week after Reliance announced competitive high-speed, unlimited JioFiber broadband plans, Airtel has hit back. The telecom service provider recently announced the launch of its new Xstream Bundle.

The new Airtel Xstream Bundle plans will combine the company’s high-speed Xstream Fiber with speeds of up to 1 Gbps, unlimited data, access to OTT content, and the Airtel Xstream Android 4K TV Box. According to Airtel, the new plans will come with unlimited data, starting at 499. The Airtel Xstream bundles will be available to home customers starting tomorrow (September 7, 2020).

Airtel Xstream Fiber Plans
Plans (Rs)4997999991,4993,999
Speed40 Mbps100 Mbps200 Mbps300 Mbps1 Gbps

All Xstream plans include unlimited data and unlimited calling. All plans will also include the Airtel Xstream 4K TV Box along with over 10,000 movies, shows, and original content from seven OTT platforms and five studios. Additionally, all plans above Rs 999 will include Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, and Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

The Airtel Xstream Box, which is worth Rs 3,999, is now included with all plans. The Xstream Box is designed to turn any TV into a smart TV, giving customers access to all Live TV channels as well as the best video streaming apps. This Android 9.0 powered box comes with a smart remote with voice support for Google Assistant. It will also offer access to the Google Play Store and a plethora of apps that come with it.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments.
First Published on Sep 6, 2020 07:48 pm

