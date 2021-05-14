MARKET NEWS

Jio offer: Jio phone users to get 300 minutes of outgoing calls per month for free during Covid-19 pandemic

Moneycontrol News
May 14, 2021 / 12:44 PM IST
Jio has partnered with the Reliance foundation to give Jio Phone users 300 minutes of free outgoing calls per month during the ongoing pandemic, the users can use 10 minutes per day.

"In these unprecedented times of the Covid pandemic, we at Jio want to ensure that staying connected remains accessible and affordable for all customers, especially the less-privileged sections of our society," Jio said in a statement.

Taking things a step further, every Jio Phone user who recharges a plan during the period of the pandemic will get an additional recharge of the same plan for free. Which means, If a user tops up his plan with a Rs 75 recharge, he will get an additional recharge worth Rs 75 for free.

This offer will not applicable on annual or any plans bundled with the Jio Phone device.

In a statement, Reliance said that it is, "committed to standing with every Indian during these challenging times, and will continue to make every effort to enable our fellow citizens to overcome the difficulties created by the pandemic."

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd that publishes Moneycontrol.com
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #4G feature phones #Jio #JioPhone #Reliance Jio offers
first published: May 14, 2021 12:36 pm

