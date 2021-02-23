JioMeet introduces Breakout Rooms, new layout features for Enterprise Collaboration

JioMeet - Indian telecom giant Jio's foray into the enterprise communication market has now been updated with new features that make it easier than ever to collaborate with office groups scattered all over the country.

The first of these new features is Breakout Rooms, that allows a meeting host to create separate instances of meeting from a large group. Suppose you want select people to collaborate on an idea that is different from the main narrative in the meeting, you can now put them in specialised groups called Breakout Rooms. This allows a host to put people that are working on similar things together, so that he can better keep track of the main agendas of the room.

Jio is also rolling out Multi-device support which means you can login with five different devices at the same time. Meetings can also be started on any signed in device. There is also support for file sharing within the video conference call, making it super easy to get relevant information quickly.

A meeting host can also invite participants or groups for planning the meeting. This can be useful for cases where things are constantly updated, making it easier to keep everyone on the same page before the meeting commences.

There are also new options for video layouts which allows the host to arrange the screen in a gallery view or in active speaker video. You can also pin videos that you think are important so that they always remain on-screen.