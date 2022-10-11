English
    Jio records 599 Mbps 5G speed in Delhi; India averages at 500 Mbps: Ookla

    Internet testing firm Ookla said it was still early days for 5G in India as most networks were still in the beta testing phase

    Moneycontrol News
    October 11, 2022 / 04:14 PM IST

    Reliance Jio almost smashed 600 Mbps (598.58 Mbps) median download speed in Delhi even as India’s 5G speed reached 500Mbps on test networks, a report from internet testing firm Ookla said on October 11.

    The findings come a few days after 5G telephony was launched in the country on October 1 following which Reliance Jio, Airtel and other telecom operators announced the service for Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi.

    Ookla used its Speedtest data to compare median 5G download speeds across four cities where both Jio and Airtel built their networks. Jio seems to be ahead of its nearest rival Airtel.

    Also Read: MC Explains | Why are software updates needed to access 5G services in India?

    In Delhi, Jio almost broke 600 Mbps (598.58 Mbps), while Bharati Airtel reached the median download speed at 197.98 Mbps.

    In Kolkata again, Jio was much faster at 482.02 Mbps against Airtel’s 33.83 Mbps. Ookla’s said operators’ median download speeds varied the most in the West Bengal capital.

    Jio’s median download speed reached 515.38 Mbps in Mumbai against Airtel’s 271.07 Mbps.

    In Varanasi, Jio and Airtel were much closer. Airtel achieved a 5G median download speed at 516.57 Mbps to Jio’s 485.22 Mbps.

    According to data from Ookla’s Speedtest, the median global 5G download speed was 166.13 Mbps as of Q3, 2021, down from 206.22 Mbps in Q3 2020. This is primarily down to the fact that more users were logging into existing 5G networks.

    According to the Speedtest Global Index, India ranked 117th in the world for mobile download speed at 13.52 Mbps in August 2022.

    Also read: 5G launch in India to scale up tech; to help other developing economies: Qualcomm CEO

    Ookla’s report also said iPhone users had the most 5G-capable phones. Only one in 10 respondents had an iPhone. According to Speedtest Intelligence data, “The iPhone 12 5G is the most popular 5G-capable device in the Indian market.”

    In the survey, 51 percent of respondents already had phones supporting 5G. The top smartphone vendors in the Indian market are Samsung (31 percent), followed by Xiaomi (23 percent), Realme, and Vivo.

    Ookla also said it was early days for 5G in India as most of Jio and Airtel networks were still in beta testing. It would continue to monitor 5G performance in India, see how operators scale networks, and assess the real-world performance as more consumers get online with 5G devices, it said.

    Bharti Airtel launched 5G services in eight cities and Jio's 5G beta trial "Jio True 5G for All" is on in  Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi.

    Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

     
    Tags: #5G india #Airtel #Bharati Airtel #india 5G services #reliance jio #smartphones
    first published: Oct 11, 2022 03:53 pm
