Jio GigaFiber registrations open today. How to register and what you need to know?

Jio GigaFiber registration has officially begun in India. The company has officially thrown open the window starting August 15, 12am midnight. Interested users can get themselves registered on the MyJio app or on Jio’s official website Jio.com.

The fixed-line fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband service will rollout broadband connections with speeds of up to 1 Gbps to more than 1,100 cities simultaneously across the country. Apart from ultra-high data transfer speeds, GigaFiber will provide a host of other services such as high speed wall-to-wall Wi-Fi coverage, IPTV, D2H services, high speed gaming with ping levels as low as 1 ms, etc.

However, registration does not mean users can avail the services right away. In fact, during his speech at the Reliance Industries AGM, when Jio GigaFiber was first unveiled, Mukesh Ambani said, “we will prioritise our Jio GigaFiber rollout to those localities from where we receive the highest number of registrations.”

This effectively translates to — the higher the number of interested users in a particular locality, the faster the company will roll out its services there. Once rolled out company will install Jio GigaRouter, which will not only bring ultra-fast broadband speeds, but will also provide wall-to-wall WiFi coverage.

The company will install a second device called the Jio GigaTV set-top box. The box will provide about 600 channels along with other contents such as movies, songs, etc. The box will connect to large-sized televisions and will be capable of dishing out contents in ultra-high 4K resolution.

Why is Jio GigaFiber so important?

Although Reliance Jio is not the first to provide broadband connection through optical fibre cables, it is one of the first to provide the last mile connectivity.

To explain in simple terms, majority of existing internet service providers (ISPs) who provide optical fibre-based broadband services are either FTTB (fiber-to-the-building) or FTTP (fiber-to-the-premises) where the optical fibre reaches only a common distribution node (box) in the building or premises. Hereafter, data is transmitted to the user's house using traditional copper cables which severely cripple high speed data transfer abilities.

However, with FTTH (fiber-to-the-home) broadband service, Jio GigaFiber will ensure that even the last few metres, colloquially known as last-mile, will be connected using fibre optic cable, thereby ensuring a user receives high broadband speeds at all time.

Moreover, Jio is a known disruptor and one can rest assured that Jio GigaFiber will bring broadband services at never-seen-before prices. In fact, various reports speculate Jio GigaFiber will provide broadband data at nearly 50-75% cheaper rates than what the existing ISPs are offering.

How to register for Jio GigaFiber?

Step 1: Open MyJio app/Jio.com website.

Step 2: Tap/click on the ‘Invite Jio GigaFiber Now’ tab.

Step 3: Once you tap/click the tab you will be redirected to a page which automatically captures your current Address. Users who want to use a different address can tap/click on the ‘Change’ tab where you can manually type in your address. Once you finish, hit Submit. Do not forget to mention whether the address is your Home Address or Work Address. Once all the information has been correctly inserted hit ‘Confirm’ button.

Step 4: After hitting the Confirm button, users will be redirected to another page where he/she will have to insert Full name and the mobile phone number. Users can optionally confirm whether one is submitting the details on behalf of A: RWA/Society, B: Developer (builder), or C: Township.

Users who register on the website will have to go through an additional step which generates an OTP in order to confirm that the mobile number used is genuine.

Step 5: The last step is to hit on ‘Submit’ after which the app provides a confirmation that the address details have been successfully shared.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”