Jio Fiber rollout on September 5: Frequently asked questions and their answers

Here are some frequently asked questions and their answers.
Reliance Jio Fiber rolls out commercially on September 5 across India. Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Mukesh Ambani announced a bunch of freebies and offers under the Jio Fiber Welcome Offer. How can you avail these Jio Fiber offers? What are the various Jio Fiber plans and their price? How to register for Jio Fiber?
Here are some frequently asked questions and their answers.
Jio Fiber is a new optical fibre-based broadband service by RIL. The service aims at setting new standards in broadband speeds in India at an affordable price.
Jio Fiber would roll out commercially on September 5. The data plans would start at 100 Mbps and go up to 1 Gbps. Detailed Jio Fiber plans would be revealed on September 5.
Currently, Jio Fiber connections are available in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Surat, Vadodara, Noida, Ghaziabad, Chennai, Bhubaneshwar, Bengaluru, Agra, Vizag, Jamshedpur, Patna, Punjab, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Haridwar, Meerut, Port Blair, and many other cities.
Reliance Jio has received registrations from over 1,600 towns and is planning to reach out to more towns and cities gradually.
Earlier information revealed at Reliance AGM indicates Jio Fiber plans with 100 Mbps data speeds could be priced at Rs 700, whereas the most expensive plan with 1 Gbps data speed could be priced at Rs 10,000. Detailed pricing of other available data plans would be unveiled on September 5.
Jio Fiber base plan starts at 100 Mbps speed for Rs 700. Currently, under the Preview Offer, users are provided with 100GB data at 100Mbps. Upon consumption of the monthly quota, users can recharge their Jio Fiber data plan with a booster pack that offers 40GB additional data.
As of now, users under beta testing can recharge their Jio Fiber monthly data plan only once. After the 100GB quota is exhausted, these beta users can recharge their connection with a 40GB booster pack that can be recharged multiple times, depending upon consumption.
No. Existing Jio Fiber preview customers do not need to request for a new broadband connection.
Existing Jio Fiber users were asked to pay Rs 4,500 as a security deposit while setting up the connection. These existing users do not need to pay any kind of deposit again. Users would only need to pay additional data plan charges starting September 5.
Customers can recharge their Jio Fiber connection on the Jio Fiber website or the MyJio app.
Yes. New Jio Fiber customers need to pay an up-front amount of Rs 2,500 as a refundable deposit for the Jio Fiber Router.
Customers are required to pay an upfront amount of Rs 2,500 as a security deposit for Jio Fiber. The package would only include the router. Users need to pay additionally for a data plan as required.
For any assistance on connectivity, internet issues or information on data plans and other Jio Fiber services, customers can dial 18008969999.
As part of the Jio Fiber Welcome Offer, Reliance Jio would offer an HD LED TV or a 4K TV alongside a 4K set-top box for customers who opt for the annual plan called Jio Forever Plan.
The Jio Set-Top Box would allow Jio Fiber users to access television services and also enjoy the console-like gaming experience. Jio Fiber customers can also avail the benefits of consuming content from premium OTT platforms.
Yes, Jio Fiber router supports Wi-Fi.
Yes. At the RIL AGM, Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani revealed that customers would only pay for the data and calling would be completely free from home to any Indian mobile or fixed-line operator. For international voice calls through Jio landlines, customers will only have to pay Rs 500 per month, which will be 1/5th to 1/10th of existing tariffs.
- Go to Jio Fiber Registration Website.
- Enter your address for the Jio Fiber connection.
- Enter the Full name, mobile number and email id.
- Once entered, click on ‘Generate OTP’.
- Enter the OTP that you receive on your registered mobile number.
- A Reliance Jio executive would then set up a meeting to verify all the information and share other details.
Yes. Jio Fiber connection can be set up at both home and work address. While registering on the Jio Fiber website, customers are given an option to enter their Home or Work address.
Moreover, existing Jio GigaFiber users and new Jio Fiber customers would also get an International calling pack at Rs 500 per month for making calls in USA and Canada.
Jio Fiber customers can also avail the benefits of consuming content from premium OTT platforms.
As a part of this bundled offer, customers can watch movies at their homes on the same day the movie has been released. Reliance plans to roll out these benefits starting mid-2020.Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.