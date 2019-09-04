Jio Fiber rollout on September 5: Frequently asked questions and their answers

Reliance Jio Fiber rolls out commercially on September 5 across India. Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Mukesh Ambani announced a bunch of freebies and offers under the Jio Fiber Welcome Offer. How can you avail these Jio Fiber offers? What are the various Jio Fiber plans and their price? How to register for Jio Fiber?

Here are some frequently asked questions and their answers.

What is Jio Fiber?

Jio Fiber is a new optical fibre-based broadband service by RIL. The service aims at setting new standards in broadband speeds in India at an affordable price.

What are the various data plans for Jio Fiber?

Jio Fiber would roll out commercially on September 5. The data plans would start at 100 Mbps and go up to 1 Gbps. Detailed Jio Fiber plans would be revealed on September 5.

Is Jio Fiber available in my city?

Currently, Jio Fiber connections are available in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Surat, Vadodara, Noida, Ghaziabad, Chennai, Bhubaneshwar, Bengaluru, Agra, Vizag, Jamshedpur, Patna, Punjab, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Haridwar, Meerut, Port Blair, and many other cities.

Reliance Jio has received registrations from over 1,600 towns and is planning to reach out to more towns and cities gradually.

What are the prices for these Jio Fiber plans?

Earlier information revealed at Reliance AGM indicates Jio Fiber plans with 100 Mbps data speeds could be priced at Rs 700, whereas the most expensive plan with 1 Gbps data speed could be priced at Rs 10,000. Detailed pricing of other available data plans would be unveiled on September 5.

What if I have consumed my monthly Jio Fiber data plan? Will the speed be reduced?

Jio Fiber base plan starts at 100 Mbps speed for Rs 700. Currently, under the Preview Offer, users are provided with 100GB data at 100Mbps. Upon consumption of the monthly quota, users can recharge their Jio Fiber data plan with a booster pack that offers 40GB additional data.

Can I recharge my monthly Jio Fiber data plan twice a month?

As of now, users under beta testing can recharge their Jio Fiber monthly data plan only once. After the 100GB quota is exhausted, these beta users can recharge their connection with a 40GB booster pack that can be recharged multiple times, depending upon consumption.

I am a Jio Fiber preview user. Will I have to set up a new connection after the commercial rollout?

No. Existing Jio Fiber preview customers do not need to request for a new broadband connection.

Do existing Jio Fiber preview users need to pay the deposit again?

Existing Jio Fiber users were asked to pay Rs 4,500 as a security deposit while setting up the connection. These existing users do not need to pay any kind of deposit again. Users would only need to pay additional data plan charges starting September 5.

Where can I choose my Jio Fiber connection or recharge my data plan?

Customers can recharge their Jio Fiber connection on the Jio Fiber website or the MyJio app.

Do I need to pay any deposit for Jio Fiber?

Yes. New Jio Fiber customers need to pay an up-front amount of Rs 2,500 as a refundable deposit for the Jio Fiber Router.

Will Jio provide a router as part of the package?

Customers are required to pay an upfront amount of Rs 2,500 as a security deposit for Jio Fiber. The package would only include the router. Users need to pay additionally for a data plan as required.

What is the Jio Fiber Helpline number?

For any assistance on connectivity, internet issues or information on data plans and other Jio Fiber services, customers can dial 18008969999.

What are the various offers under Jio Fiber Welcome Offer?

As part of the Jio Fiber Welcome Offer, Reliance Jio would offer an HD LED TV or a 4K TV alongside a 4K set-top box for customers who opt for the annual plan called Jio Forever Plan.

The Jio Set-Top Box would allow Jio Fiber users to access television services and also enjoy the console-like gaming experience. Jio Fiber customers can also avail the benefits of consuming content from premium OTT platforms.

Will I be able to use Wi-Fi with Jio Fiber?

Yes, Jio Fiber router supports Wi-Fi.

Will calling be free on Jio Fiber landline?

Yes. At the RIL AGM, Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani revealed that customers would only pay for the data and calling would be completely free from home to any Indian mobile or fixed-line operator. For international voice calls through Jio landlines, customers will only have to pay Rs 500 per month, which will be 1/5th to 1/10th of existing tariffs.

How do I register for Jio Fiber?



Go to Jio Fiber Registration Website.



Enter your address for the Jio Fiber connection.



Enter the Full name, mobile number and email id.



Once entered, click on ‘Generate OTP’.



Enter the OTP that you receive on your registered mobile number.



A Reliance Jio executive would then set up a meeting to verify all the information and share other details.



Is it possible to get a Jio Fiber connection at my work address?

Yes. Jio Fiber connection can be set up at both home and work address. While registering on the Jio Fiber website, customers are given an option to enter their Home or Work address.

What are other offers available with Jio Fiber?

Other than an HD LED or a 4K TV with the Set-Top Box; Reliance is offering a fixed-line service for international calling known as Jio Home Phone. The service would offer international calling with ‘lowest fixed-line rates’.

Moreover, existing Jio GigaFiber users and new Jio Fiber customers would also get an International calling pack at Rs 500 per month for making calls in USA and Canada.

Jio Fiber customers can also avail the benefits of consuming content from premium OTT platforms.

What is the Jio Fiber First Day First Show feature?

As a part of this bundled offer, customers can watch movies at their homes on the same day the movie has been released. Reliance plans to roll out these benefits starting mid-2020.