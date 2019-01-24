Jio announces Rs 297 and Rs 594 long-term packs for JioPhone users: All you need to know

Telecom giant Reliance Jio has launched two prepaid recharge plans for JioPhone users. The new packs, priced at Rs 297 and Rs 594, are part of the telecom giant's "Jiophone Monsoon Hungama" offer announced by the company on January 24. The packs come with three and six months validity, respectively.

Benefits of the Rs 297 pack

The prepaid recharge comes with 84 days validity and users can enjoy unlimited data, unlimited calling, 300 free SMSs/28 days. Users will get 42GB high-speed 4G VoLTE data every month with daily data limit capped at 0.5GB. Once high-speed daily data limit is exhausted, they can continue browsing at 64kbps.

Benefits of the Rs 594 pack

This is a long-term recharge that comes with 168 days validity. It provides unlimited data, unlimited calling, 300 free SMSs/28 days. The Rs 594 pack comes bundled with 84GB high-speed 4G VoLTE data with a daily cap of 0.5GB. Once the daily limit is exhausted, users can continue to browse at speeds of 64kbps.

Apart from pack-specific benefits, users can take advantage of complimentary services such as JioCinema, JioSaavn, JioMags, JioCloud among others.

In addition to the long-term packs, JioPhone users can opt for monthly packs such as Rs 49 (1GB uncapped data), Rs 99 (14GB data with daily FUP of 0.5GB), Rs 153 (42GB data with daily FUP of 1.5GB).