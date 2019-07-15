App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 08:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jefferies appoints Jonathan Slone as Chairman of Asia

Slone will focus on the firm’s major relationships for investment banking and trading throughout Asia.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Financial services firm Jefferies announced the recent appointment of Jonathan Slone as Chairman of Asia based in Hong Kong. In this role, Slone will focus on the firm’s major relationships for investment banking and trading throughout Asia. Prior to joining Jefferies, Slone spent over three decades at CLSA, where he was their longstanding Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and oversaw CLSA's global operations of broking, investment banking, asset management, research and sales.

“We are excited to welcome Jonathan as Chairman of Jefferies’ Asia business,” said Jefferies’ CEO, Rich Handler, and President, Brian Friedman. “The significant hires in recent weeks across our firm’s Asian platform represent the next stage of growth and commitment to our firm’s continued global expansion. These new additions, combined with our strong existing team, will enable Jefferies to even better serve our global client base.”

Jonathan Slone said, “I am excited to be joining Jefferies at this time of considerable momentum in APAC as well as market share gains and strength in our Equities business globally.”
First Published on Jul 15, 2019 08:57 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

