Jeff Bezos' firm, 5 others to create space travel technology for NASA

Blue Origin, a commercial space travel company owned by Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, is among six companies that NASA has chosen to develop technology to boost NASA missions and accelerate commercial space travel.

According to a Financial Express report, NASA is looking at "tipping point" technology that would significantly improve its deep space rocket engine technology, lunar and another missions.

NASA is looking to invest approximately $44 million in the technology.

NASA has sought the help of these companies to contribute in key areas such as safe and efficient transportation in and through space and increased access to planetary surfaces.

Other companies chosen include Paragon Space Development Corporation, United Launch Alliance (ULA), the Frontier Aerospace Corp, the Space Systems/Loral (SSL) and Astrobotic Technology.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a statement, "These awards focus on technology collaborations with the commercial space sector that leverage emerging markets and capabilities to meet NASA’s exploration goals."