you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jeep launches all new Sport Plus variant of Compass; gets additional safety tech from Longitude variant

Jeep has equipped the Sport Plus variant with dual-zone climate control and a 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Jeep Compass While the Tata Harrier may wear a Tata Motors badge, it will share its Fiat-sourced motor with the Jeep Compass. This is likely to make the Harrier the most powerful SUV in the segment on par with the Jeep Compass. Although it is important to remember that while the motor is likely to be the same, the Tata Harrier is expected to undercut the Jeep Compass in terms of price, giving us more reason to wait for the Harrier. (Image source: Jeep)
Jeep Compass While the Tata Harrier may wear a Tata Motors badge, it will share its Fiat-sourced motor with the Jeep Compass. This is likely to make the Harrier the most powerful SUV in the segment on par with the Jeep Compass. Although it is important to remember that while the motor is likely to be the same, the Tata Harrier is expected to undercut the Jeep Compass in terms of price, giving us more reason to wait for the Harrier. (Image source: Jeep)
American SUV maker Jeep has recently launched the Sport Plus variant for the Compass. Priced at Rs 15.99 lakh and Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol and diesel variant respectively, the Sport Plus is an aesthetically improved version of the Sport trim.

The Sport Plus features a set of 16-inch alloys, black roof rails as well as a Sport Plus badge on the tailgate. The rear windshield and the upper edges of the doors also get a black cladding. The Sport Plus variant also gets rear parking sensors as standard, a feature which is absent in the Sport variant.

Jeep has equipped the Sport Plus variant with dual-zone climate control and a 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It also borrows some of the safety features from the higher trim, Longitude, such as dual front airbags, ABS, ESC and traction control.

On the inside, the Compass Sport Plus is powered by the same 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine as well as the optional 2-litre diesel engine as the base variant. The petrol engine makes 163 bhp while the diesel motor pumps out 173 bhp of maximum power. Both the engines are mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

Due to the added features and improved aesthetics, the petrol Sport Plus is Rs 39,000 more than the Sport variant, while the diesel option is costlier by Rs 38,000.
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 03:52 pm

tags #Auto #Jeep Compass #Sport Plus #Technology #trends

