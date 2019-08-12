Jeep Grand Cherokee spied for the first time in India

Jeep’s Grand Cherokee was one of the most successful models in its stable, but it had begun to fall back in the competition. Recently, an updated version of the SUV was recently spotted under testing in heavy camouflage.

The American vehicle manufacturer is expected to build the new Grand Cherokee on a new platform borrowed from the Italian car manufacturer Alfa Romeo, as both are a part of the same FCA group. Though the SUV was spotted under heavy camouflage, its spy shots reveal interesting information.

The exteriors of the SUV seem to be sporting heavy-duty cladding at the front and the rear, with fake panels hiding the more crucial details. The spy shots also indicate that the upcoming SUV could have a slightly longer wheelbase as compared to its predecessor. It also looks to be beefier than before.

The interiors could not be caught in the spy shots, but it is expected that Jeep will renew its interior features. The Grand Cherokee could also be offered with three-row seating because of its new platform.

Though Jeep has not revealed any official data of the Grand Cherokee’s powertrain, it is expected that it could be equipped with a mild-hybrid system mated to a V6 engine. The current-gen Cherokee is offered with the option of a 3.0-litre V6 diesel, 3.6-litre V6 petrol or a 6.4-litre, supercharged V8 petrol engine in the SRT variant.