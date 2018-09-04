App
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 03:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jeep Compass Black Pack edition to debut this festive season

The Black Pack edition will come with blackened mirrors, black alloys and roof. Even the interiors get the same black treatment with black leather seats, trims, door panels and lower half of the dashboard

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Jeep Compass SUV will soon get an all-black version called the Black Pack edition. It will be based on the regular Compass and will feature only visual updates, while mechanicals stay the same. The Black Pack edition will be positioned at a premium to the standard Compass.

The Black Pack edition will come with blackened mirrors, black alloys and roof. Even the interiors get the same black treatment with black leather seats, trims, door panels and lower half of the dashboard.

In an interview to Business Standard, Kevin Flynn, MD of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles India, confirmed the launch of a new 'Limited Plus' trim for the Compass. Expect this variant to feature additional equipment over the limited trim like electrically adjustable driver's seat, sunroof and an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The Limited Plus trim is scheduled for launch during the festive season.

The launch of the more off-road focused Compass Trailhawk was also scheduled for later this year but has since been delayed for an early-2019 launch. The Trailhawk will debut an automatic diesel transmission.

Jeep has not yet announced pricing details for the Black Pack, but expect a premium of Rs 40,000-50,000 over the standard SUV. The same will be launched during the festive season.
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 03:07 pm

tags #Auto #Jeep #Technology

