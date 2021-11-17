MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Japanese appliance brand Balmuda launches compact Android smartphone that's shaped like a pebble

The Balmuda Phone is a compact Android smartphone that is priced at JPY 104,800 (Roughly Rs 68,100) in Japan.

Moneycontrol News
November 17, 2021 / 03:36 PM IST

Smartphones tend to follow a pretty standard blueprint when it comes to design, rarely deviating away from traditional formula. However, Japanese appliance brand Balmuda attempting to deviate from the traditional design with its first smartphone. The Balmuda Phone is a compact Android smartphone that is shaped like a pebble.

Balmuda Phone Price 

The Balmuda Phone is priced at JPY 104,800 (Roughly Rs 68,100) in Japan. The device will be available for pre-order in Japan starting November 17, while the official sale date is set for November 26.

Balmuda Phone Specifications 

The Balmuda Phone is powered by the Snapdragon 765 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset sports a 4.9-inch display with a Full HD (1080p) resolution. The screen boasts a 16:9 aspect ratio and a hole-punch camera cut out with noticeable bezels on all sides.

Close

Source: Balmuda Technologies Source: Balmuda Technologies

The hole-punch cut out on the front houses an 8 MP selfie camera, while a 48 MP single rear camera sits on the back panel. You also see an LED flash and a fingerprint reader on the back of the device. The Balmuda Phone also packs a 2,500 mAh battery with charging over a USB Type-C port.

For the software, the Balmuda Phone uses a custom Android 11 interface with Balmuda developed camera, calendar, notes and calculator apps. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and more. The handset is made of plastic and weighs 138grams. It also features noticeable curvature on the back.
Tags: #smartphones
first published: Nov 17, 2021 03:36 pm

