January 16 to be celebrated as 'National Startup Day' in India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that startups are the backbone of the country and said they will play an important role in shaping the future

Moneycontrol News
January 15, 2022 / 02:14 PM IST
(Image Courtesy: ANI)

As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with over 150 startups from all around the country, over a video call.

He announced that January 16 would now be celebrated as "National Start-up Day" and said that Indian startups provide innovative solutions that help transform lives, particularly in the rural regions of the country.

Modi also put a spotlight on the importance of startups in India, and said that when we complete 100 years of Independence, startups will play a major role in shaping the future. He called them the backbone of new India.

He said that this was a great "techade" for India, where innovation, entrepreneurship and a healthy startup ecosystem will help liberate innovation from government processes and bureaucratic silos.

Close

The Mahotsav which is scheduled from January 10-16, marks the 6th anniversary of India's start-up initiative. The event showcases start-up's across various sectors including Health, Agriculture, Space, Industry 4.0, Science and more.

"More than 150 startups have been divided into six working groups based on themes including Growing from Roots; Nudging the DNA; From Local to Global; Technology of Future; Building Champions in Manufacturing; and Sustainable Development," read the Prime Minister Office (PMO) statement.

Each startup will make a presentation to the Prime Minister, based on the allotted themes given to them. The PMO said Modi is a firm believer in the potential presented and can contribute significantly to the growth of the country.

"This was reflected in the launch of the flagship initiative Startup India in 2016. The government has worked on providing an enabling atmosphere for boosting the growth and development of Startups," the PMO statement added.
