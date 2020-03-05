James Bond to sport Nokia's first 5G phone, to launch on March 19, in 'No Time to Die'

HMD Global, the Finnish smartphone maker which owns Nokia phone brand, recently announced the launch date of its first 5G smartphone. The event is scheduled for March 19 in London with Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer at HMD Global uploading a teaser video on Twitter.

The company has confirmed that it's the official phone partner for the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die and the upcoming 5G Nokia handset will be James Bond's new phone.

Before Nokia’s big unveiling on March 19, you can catch a glimpse of the upcoming Nokia smartphones on March 8, during a 90-second teaser for the new James Bond movie “No Time To Die”.

In an email statement, Nokia wrote, “No Time To Die will feature a range of Nokia phones, forming part of an integrated campaign running across cinema, digital, social, OOH and retail which goes live on 8 March, International Women’s Day. In the film, Agent Nomi utilises the range of capabilities of the new Nokia phones portfolio, including the first-ever 5G Nokia smartphone which will be fully unveiled on 19 March, in plenty of time for No Time To Die, which is coming to UK cinemas on 12 November 2020 and demonstrates portfolio-wide commitment to delivering premium yet affordable experiences to all.”

Nokia’s new tagline for its upcoming Bond campaign will be “the only gadget you will ever need”. The flagship Nokia 5G smartphone (rumoured name – Nokia 8.2 or Nokia 10) will not be the only smartphone to be unveiled on March 19. The company may also reveal the Nokia 5.2 handset.

The release date of the movie No Time To Die has been delayed due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak and is coming to cinemas in the United Kingdom on November 12.