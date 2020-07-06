Jaipur-based firm Data Ingenious Global develops app to support video call with 2,000 people

Jaipur-based IT company Data Ingenious Global has developed a video-conferencing app, Videomeet, that the company claims can support up to 2,000 people in a session at present, according to top company official. Data Ingenious Global founder and CEO Ajay Data told PTI that there is no limit as to how many people can attend a meeting in a session as it will depend on the bandwidth and hosting facility available with the user.

"There was a call from Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and we decided to come with this app to serve people of India and the world. Even a political rally can be done on this app. However, IT resources like high-capacity servers will need to be deployed to host a large number of people," Data told PTI.

He said the company has deployed enough resources to support up to 2,000 people in a video conferencing session and the service is available for free for everyone.

"We have just started. We will assess the demand from the market and, accordingly, make additional investment in the deployment of additional IT sources. We will come up with a paid model after going through the feedback," Data said.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT has shortlisted the app in video conferencing app development challenge and will give the firm a certificate for the development of Videomeet.

"We have already developed the app. We didn't require funds from the government. Therefore, the ministry will only give us a certificate for the app development," Data said.

He said some of the schools have started taking classes on the app and some corporates are also trying it for their meetings.

"The paid model for the app will depend on the usage. I don't think that people will stretch beyond 100-500 people in a meeting. We have enough capacity to bear such loads. The paid model will come only if we need to expand our infrastructure. Even in a paid model, we are not planning to keep any timelimit for the sessions," Data said.

He said the app has been designed keeping privacy of users in mind and, hence, it takes only two permissions -- takes pictures, and record audio and video.

"We don't need any other permission. We respect the privacy of people and it is our duty to protect data of our users," Data said.