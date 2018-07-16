App
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 07:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jaguar launches F-Type with new 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol engine; prices start at Rs 90.93 lk

The entry-level F-Type's 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol engine is tuned to produce 300 hp of power and 400 Nm of peak torque while an 8-speed automatic gearbox handles transmission duties.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Jaguar Land Rover (India) announced the expansion of its F-Type lineup with the addition of a petrol variant. The new F-type will come at a starting price of Rs 90.93 lakh (ex-showroom). The car is available in two body variants, a coupe, and a convertible.

The entry-level F-Type's 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol engine is tuned to produce 300 hp of power and 400 Nm of peak torque while an 8-speed automatic gearbox handles transmission duties. The new engine is claimed to be 52 kg lighter than the outgoing one and JLR claims this results in the F-Type's enhanced agility and improved performance. The car is capable of doing 0-100 km/h in 5.7 seconds.

An active exhaust comes standard on the entry-level F-type while the R-Dynamic variant in both body styles comes with switchable active exhaust.

Last month, JLR launched the 2018 F-Type SVR with a few minor visual updates. The SVR is a 5.0-litre V8 that produces 575 hp and 700 Nm of torque and starts at a price of Rs 2.65 crore. The entry-level four cylinder starts at a price just under a crore. JLR says this will make the care more accessible to Jaguar fans across India.
First Published on Jul 16, 2018 07:25 pm

tags #Auto #Jaguar #Jaguar Land Rover #Technology

