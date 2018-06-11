App
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 10:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jaguar Land Rover to switch some UK output to Slovakia

"The decision to move the Land Rover Discovery to Slovakia and the potential losses of some agency employed staff in the UK is a tough one but forms part of our long-term manufacturing strategy as we transform our business globally," JLR said in a statement.

Jaguar Land Rover is to switch some UK car production to Slovakia, the group owned by India's Tata Motors said today. JLR said it would move production of the Land Rover Discovery model early in 2019, potentially reducing the number of temporary workers employed by the group.

The group meanwhile stressed its commitment to the UK amid deep concern across the country's car sector regarding Brexit uncertainty.

JLR today noted also plans for a "significant investment and technology upgrade" at its Solihull plant, central England, and refit of its Halewood factory in the north.
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 09:21 pm

