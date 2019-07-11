Jaguar announces plans for a new all-electric XJ luxury sedan

British luxury car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover officially announced its plans to launch a new all-electric vehicle. While a date of launch hasn’t been confirmed, the newest model from the company will be an electric version of the Jaguar XJ luxury sedan.

The production of the current generation XJ was halted due to mediocre sales, as per Jaguar. The company is setting up a new battery assembly plant at Hams Hall which, along with the Wolverhampton engine manufacturing plant, will be used for manufacturing electric powerplants from 2020.

The CEO of the company, Ralf Speth stated, "Convenience and affordability are the two key enablers to drive the uptake of electric vehicles to the levels that we all need. Charging should be as easy as re-fuelling a conventional vehicle. Affordability will only be achieved if we make batteries here in the UK, close to vehicle production, to avoid the cost and safety risk of importing from abroad. The UK has the raw materials, scientific research in our universities and an existing supplier base to put the UK at the leading edge of mobility and job creation."

The current-generation XJ is powered by a 3-litre turbocharged diesel engine which makes 305 PS of maximum power and 689 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The company's electric SUV, the I-Pace, makes 400 PS of maximum power and 696 Nm of peak torque from a 95 kWh battery. It can be expected that the electric version of the XJ could boast of similar power figures.