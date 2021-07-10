MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Jack Dorsey's digital payment service company Square is building a bitcoin wallet

Square was co-founded by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in 2010

Moneycontrol News
July 10, 2021 / 02:09 PM IST
Square was co-founded by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in 2010

Square was co-founded by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in 2010


Twitter CEO and Square Co-founder Jack Dorsey has confirmed that the company is building a hardware bitcoin wallet.

A tweet by hardware lead Jesse Dorogusker confirmed Square's intentions and said that the company will be open about the product and continue to ask and answer questions as they build. There are no timelines or details yet for what the product will be or when it is expected to hit the market.

Square already allows users to buy and sell bitcoin using the cash app and Dorsey's love for Bitcoin has been documented in the past. He has also gone on record to say that he would be working in Bitcoin if he wasn't at Square or Twitter.

A hardware Bitcoin wallet allows users to securely store and access their bitcoin information using private keys. These generally come in the form of a USB drive that plugs into the port on your computer. There are already options available in the market for users with Ledger's Nano X considered by some to be the best.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #Jack Dorsey #Square #Twitter
first published: Jul 10, 2021 01:42 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.