Jack Dorsey's digital payment service company Square is building a bitcoin wallet

Square was co-founded by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in 2010



We have decided to build a hardware wallet and service to make bitcoin custody more mainstream. We’ll continue to ask and answer questions in the open. This community’s response to our thread about this project has been awesome - encouraging, generous, collaborative, & inspiring. https://t.co/CHf9hAmKnn

— Jesse Dorogusker (@JesseDorogusker) July 8, 2021

Twitter CEO and Square Co-founder Jack Dorsey has confirmed that the company is building a hardware bitcoin wallet.

A tweet by hardware lead Jesse Dorogusker confirmed Square's intentions and said that the company will be open about the product and continue to ask and answer questions as they build. There are no timelines or details yet for what the product will be or when it is expected to hit the market.

Square already allows users to buy and sell bitcoin using the cash app and Dorsey's love for Bitcoin has been documented in the past. He has also gone on record to say that he would be working in Bitcoin if he wasn't at Square or Twitter.

A hardware Bitcoin wallet allows users to securely store and access their bitcoin information using private keys. These generally come in the form of a USB drive that plugs into the port on your computer. There are already options available in the market for users with Ledger's Nano X considered by some to be the best.