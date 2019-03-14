App
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 03:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jack Daniel's Indian Springfield Dark Horse: All you need to know

The motorcycle company has decided to pick random winners for the purchase of this motorcycle, instead of putting it on sale conventionally.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

American cruiser maker Indian motorcycles have unveiled their latest collaborative product with Jack Daniel’s (JD). This is the fourth consecutive year that the two American companies have collaborated to create a one-off motorcycle.

Using the Springfield Dark Horse as a platform, JD and Indian motorcycles worked together with Klock Werks Kustom Cycles to make the 2019 Jack Daniel's Limited-Edition Indian Springfield Dark Horse. The bike is inspired by JD’s Single Barrel Select whiskey. While there are no mechanical changes to the bike, the garb and appearance of the bike have been altered completely. Almost the whole bike has been hand-painted by specialized Indian Motorcycle craftsmen. It is decked in a two-tone grey and black paint scheme with steel grey graphics and a wood grain finish.

2019-jack-daniels-bike-xs

The motorcycle also gets redesigned saddlebags, 12'' mid-rise ape-hanger handlebars, and custom precision machined wheels. JD and Indian Motorcycles have been responsible enough to etch “Bottles and Throttles Don’t Mix” on the front fender of the motorcycle, as a reminder. The rider will be seated on a genuine leather seat and tank strap, which as the Jack Daniel’s logo. A one-of-a-kind Montana Silversmith badge engraved with each bike's unique number will also be seen on the motorcycle.

related news

2019-indian-jack-daniels-media-2-xs

The motorcycle company has decided to pick random winners for the purchase of this motorcycle, instead of putting it on sale conventionally. This is because the previous Limited-Edition bikes were sold out in less than 10 minutes, as per Indian motorcycles. The lucky draw will be held from March 9 to March 17, 2019. The winners will also be gifted with a custom wooden Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel bottle decanter made of the same oak barrels used to age Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Select. This bottle holder will feature the owner’s name, motorcycle number, and VIN.

2019-jack-daniels-gift-xs

The bike is powered by Indian’s signature Thunder Stroke 111 engine, which is a 1,811cc twin-cylinder motor, makes 161.6 Nm of peak torque and has 349 kg of dry weight. Only 177 units on the Dark Horse will be produced produced and it has a standard price of Rs. 26 lakhs (ex-showroom).

 
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 03:02 pm

tags #Auto #Indian #Jack Daniel's #Springfield Dark Horse #Technology #trends

