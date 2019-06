J.P Morgan, Statpro partner to develop multi-asset portfolio analytics solution

StatPro Group, the AIM listed provider of cloud-based portfolio analytics and asset pricing services for the global asset management industry, and the Corporate & Investment Bank of J.P. Morgan have announced a strategic partnership with an initial term of five years between J.P. Morgan’s Data and Analytics business and StatPro to develop Risk and Performance Attribution capabilities for portfolio managers through J.P. Morgan’s flagship data and analytics platform.

This offering will provide J.P. Morgan clients access to StatPro’s Portfolio Analytics platform, StatPro Revolution, alongside J.P. Morgan’s market-leading Fixed Income Benchmark Indices. This will enable front-office decision makers to dynamically manage their risk and performance, while simultaneously accessing the breadth of services J.P. Morgan makes available on its client platform.

At launch, the service will be immediately available to J.P. Morgan’s European and Asian multi-asset clients.

Samik Chandarana, Head of Data and Analytics at J.P. Morgan, commented, "This partnership marks the first step in a comprehensive range of analytics services we will be bringing to clients through our digital platform. We are excited to partner with StatPro, whose high-performance cloud-based technology, combined with our expertise in indices and analytics and our place in the market, will offer our clients a genuine alternative in portfolio analytics at a time of consolidation amongst other providers."