App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 07:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

J.P Morgan, Statpro partner to develop multi-asset portfolio analytics solution

J.P. Morgan’s Data and Analytics business and StatPro to develop Risk and Performance Attribution capabilities for portfolio managers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

StatPro Group, the AIM listed provider of cloud-based portfolio analytics and asset pricing services for the global asset management industry, and the Corporate & Investment Bank of J.P. Morgan have announced a strategic partnership with an initial term of five years between J.P. Morgan’s Data and Analytics business and StatPro to develop Risk and Performance Attribution capabilities for portfolio managers through J.P. Morgan’s flagship data and analytics platform.

This offering will provide J.P. Morgan clients access to StatPro’s Portfolio Analytics platform, StatPro Revolution, alongside J.P. Morgan’s market-leading Fixed Income Benchmark Indices. This will enable front-office decision makers to dynamically manage their risk and performance, while simultaneously accessing the breadth of services J.P. Morgan makes available on its client platform.

At launch, the service will be immediately available to J.P. Morgan’s European and Asian multi-asset clients.

Close
Samik Chandarana, Head of Data and Analytics at J.P. Morgan, commented, “This partnership marks the first step in a comprehensive range of analytics services we will be bringing to clients through our digital platform. We are excited to partner with StatPro, whose high-performance cloud-based technology, combined with our expertise in indices and analytics and our place in the market, will offer our clients a genuine alternative in portfolio analytics at a time of consolidation amongst other providers.”

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 24, 2019 07:33 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.