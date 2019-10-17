App
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 05:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

J.P. Morgan launches new institutional investing platform, Morgan Money

The platform delivers a real-time dashboard to invest, a single access point for operations, and enhanced risk management controls.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

J.P. Morgan Asset Management has launched Morgan Money, a new institutional investing platform to replace the firm's existing Global Cash Portal. The platform delivers a real-time dashboard to invest, a single access point for operations, and enhanced risk management controls.

"Morgan Money is designed to deliver a seamless customer experience, centred on operational efficiency, end-to-end system integration, and effective controls," said Paula Stibbe, Global Head of Liquidity Sales. "The platform was designed for clients, by clients – embedding their needs and priorities into its core capabilities and functionality."

The key features of the Morgan Money platform include:

A real-time dashboard to invest with ease

Quickly access information including trade entries and transaction processing

Access to more than 80 short-term investment solutions by JPMAM and other leading investment management firms

One access point for operational efficiency

Historical reporting and audit trail

Flexible Integration Services and other related solutions

Effective controls through active risk management

Automated compliance monitoring

Multiple levels of optional authentication

Ability to analyze a portfolio and potential investments with risk analytics

"The launch of Morgan Money further demonstrates our commitment to partnering with clients to develop tools that enable them to build stronger liquidity strategies. Technology is ever-changing and we are committed to creating transformative digital capabilities that deliver meaningful client outcomes today and into the future," concluded Paul Przybylski, Head of Product Strategy and Development.

First Published on Oct 17, 2019 05:50 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech #JP Morgan

