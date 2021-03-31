Its curtains for PUBG Lite on April 29

Almost two years after its official launch, PUBG Corp. has announced that it will be shutting down services for the game on April 29th.

Starting March 30th, no new downloads will be available for the game and the official PUBG Lite website will be shut down. On April 29th, all services for the game will officially be taken offline and May 29th is the date when player support will be stopped.

You will be able to continue playing the game normally till April 29th and spend in-game credits as normal including any L-COIN that you may have procured. The official Facebook page for PUBG Lite will remain active even after the closure till further notice.

The official page for the game has already shut down and it leads to a landing page with a post from which most of this information comes from.

PUBG Corp. has said that this was a decision taken after much "deliberation" and "the time has come for our journey to end. "

The team thanked the fans for their support saying that they were "deeply grateful" and hoped they were able to provide some fun to their fans.

PUBG Lite was supposed to be a less resource-intensive version of the game for lower-end PCs. It was a wise business move to try and capitalise on the low-end pc market but it seems to have failed.

The game was slowly launched in most parts of South Asia before adding more Asian countries and then expanding to Latin America and Europe in late 2019.

"We would like to convey our sincerest apology as well as our deepest appreciation to everyone," said the PUBG Lite team via the post, "We truly hope you have enjoyed your time with us, and please look forward to our future endeavors."