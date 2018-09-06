App
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

It's complicated: Scandals affect America's relationship with Facebook, 1 out of 4 users delete app

The result said as many as 74 percent of US adult users of the platform have taken measures with regard to their app usage

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the wake of recent scandals surrounding Facebook, the relationship of Americans with the social media platform has turned ‘complicated’. In past one year, nearly three-quarters of the users in the US have changed the way of using the app, revealed a survey conducted by Pew Research Centre.

The survey was conducted on 4,594 Facebook users between May 29 and June 11 this year. The result said as many as 74 percent of US adult users of the platform have taken measures with regard to their app usage.

The results can be a major fall for the Mark Zuckerberg- funded social media platform, as it revealed that more than one in four Americans (over a quarter) had deleted the app from their phones. A greater percentage, 42 percent, said they had taken a break from checking Facebook for several weeks or more, while 54 percent said they had adjusted their privacy settings.

The study further gave details of the age group of users who took the measures in terms of using the platform. From the data found by the study, it is apparent that younger people outpaced older users for taking any of the mentioned three actions.

Some 64 percent of users aged between 18 and 29 changed their privacy settings in the past year, compared with 33 percent of people aged 65 and older.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 04:07 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Facebook #Technology

