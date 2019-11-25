'It's coming': Xiaomi confirms the launch of Mi Note 10 series with 108MP camera in India

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of its 108MP smartphone camera in India. The company’s India CEO Manu Kumar Jain has confirmed the arrival of India’s first smartphone with the 108MP camera sensor.

Jain took to Twitter to announce the launch of Xiaomi’s smartphone with the 108MP camera sensor.

I T'S C O M I N G #108MP— #MiFan Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) November 25, 2019

The tweet does not reveal whether Xiaomi would launch the smartphone as Mi Note 10 or CC9 Pro. The 108MP Penta-lens smartphone camera is expected to be launched as Mi Note 10. Xiaomi is also expected to launch the ‘Pro’ variant of the Mi Note 10 as well.

Jain has not revealed the exact launch date of the Mi Note 10 series in India. However, we can expect the smartphone’s India launch sometime in December.

Mi Note 10 specifications

The Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro feature a 6.47-inch Super AMOLED curved edge display with an FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 ratio. The screen features a 398 ppi density with a peak brightness of 600 nits. The Mi Note 10 also supports HDR10 and DCI-P3 coverage. Additionally, the Gorilla Glass 5 back and front coupled with an aluminium frame will make the phone look and feel premium.

The highlight feature of the Mi Note 10 series is its camera unit. On the back, the Mi Note 10 features five cameras with a 108MP f/1.7 primary sensor. The Mi Note 10 packs a 7P lens to match the capability of that 108MP sensor, while the Pro variant gets an 8P lens.

Apart from the 108MP lens, there is a 20MP ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP telephoto lens with 50x digital zoom and optical image stabilisation. The Mi Note 10 series also features a 12MP, f/2.0 portrait shooter and a 2MP macro lens.

The Mi Note 10 Pro aka Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition’s camera unit is currently tied for first place with the Huawei Mate 30 Pro on DxOMark list of best smartphone cameras.

For selfies, the 32MP f/2.0 shooter is placed inside the water-drop notch.

Under the hood, the Mi Note 10 series feature an 8nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. The smartphone packs a massive 5,260 mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support and runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 9 Pie.