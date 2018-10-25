IT's a tale of two companies: Market weighs in on HCL Tech, Wipro results

Passion about what they do | More often than not, our career and passion don't fall in the same line. Especially in young adults, who struggle in transpiring their aspirations into a successful career. (Image: pxhere)

India's third and fourth largest information technology firms reported results this week, and both seem to be recovering from client-specific issues that are slowing growth.

While HCL Technologies reported second quarter results above analyst estimates, helped by growth across verticals. The Noida-based company's rupee revenue was up 7.1 percent at Rs 14,861 crore, while constant currency growth was 3 percent during the quarter.

Wipro, on the other hand, on October 24 reported IT services revenue increase of 5 percent to Rs 14,377.3 crore and 2.8 percent in constant currency.

Analysts however, are optimistic about Wipro given improvement in its operational efficiencies, and remain cautious about HCL's slowing growth momentum over the past few quarters.

"Wipro's current quarterly performance showcases how a reasonably good operational performance can be completely overshadowed by write-offs and other direct and indirect costs of refocusing the organisation to the needs of the future," said Sanjoy Sen, Doctoral Research Scholar, Aston Business School, UK.

Bengaluru-based Wirpo has been plagued by client-specific issues over the past year. Two of its clients faced insolvencies in the third quarter last year, and the most recent reported quarter saw an impact from the sale of its data centre business.

On the other hand, HCL's core growth has been a cause for worry for some time, including its infrastructure management services (IMS), which was once its fastest growing business.

"Despite citing an uptick in deal wins and demand environment, HCL Technologies' growth momentum and guidance have remained unchanged on account of some pressures, these are renewals in IMS, slower ramp-up of engagements, customer-specific issues, and restructuring in India," said Motilal Oswal Research Analysts Ashish Chopra and Sagar Lele.

Meanwhile, HCL said it was facing weakness in a couple of client engagements in the financial services space, which was likely to continue for the rest of the year.

Growth in the vertical was marginal at 0.1 percent in constant currency for HCL Technologies.

The banking, financial services and insurance business has been weak for tier 1 IT firms over the past year, but commentary was positive this quarter as clients begin to increase spend in digital initiatives.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported constant currency growth of 3.7 percent in BFSI segment in this quarter, while Infosys reported growth of 4.2 percent.

"This is the second consecutive quarter of weakness in the BFSI vertical and management cited that softness in two European accounts lead to this tepid performance," said Prabhudas Lilladher analysts Madhu Babu and Rajat Gandhi.

"Wipro also reported good growth in BFSI during the quarter. Wipro has shown strong momentum in BFSI vertical over the past six consecutive quarters which is key positive. We note that bar(r)ing HCL Tech, the other three Tier 1 IT vendors showed strong performance in BFSI vertical in second quarter of FY2019," the Prabhudas Lilladher analysts added.

HCL expects "incrementally better growth in the rest of the year", while Wipro has said the September-ended quarter was one of the highest quarter of order bookings it has ever had.

Among its peers, HCL has said it is focusing on selling products and platforms. It has made several acquisitions and partnerships to strengthen its focus in the segment that includes a long term intellectual property led deal with IBM.

These are part of its mode 3 offerings, whose revenue achieved the $1 billion annual run-rate milestone during the second quarter. The Street is however, cautious because of slowing organic business growth.

"FY19 would continue to remain a year of transition for the company... inorganic initiatives have weighed on medium term free cash flow trajectory and constraining price-to-earnings multiple expansion... potential for turnaround in organic growth from second half of FY19 and cheap valuations leads us to retain positive stance," said Prabhudas Lilladher analysts.

Wipro on the other hand, has had to absorb write-off costs, but most industry watchers agree that it has placed some bold bets on digital, which will likely start playing out in the next few quarters.

"(Wipro) must push ahead on its inorganic growth path by expediting pending acquisitions at the earliest opportunity. There is no doubt that Wipro has moved slower than its peers on futuristic initiatives and may have fallen a bit behind its peer group in helping its clients embrace the future technological opportunities," said Aston Business School's Sen.