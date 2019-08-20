Itiviti partners with Blaze Portfolio to deliver trading connectivity services

Itiviti, a technology and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, has partnered with Blaze Portfolio, a software provider focusing on scalable investment portfolio rebalancing and real-time trade order management technology. Partnering with Itiviti enables Blaze Portfolio to offer their clients access to Itiviti's NYFIX suite of services including, its FIX connectivity network, monitoring and execution reporting.

"We strive to provide our clients with the best offerings on the market," said Bryson Pouw, CEO at Blaze Portfolio. "Itiviti's NYFIX seemed like a natural, comfortable choice for us. It allows us to enhance our clients' connectivity offering with a wider choice of services and 600 brokers at their fingertips. Furthermore, we're now able to offer Options Trading over Itiviti's NYFIX network."