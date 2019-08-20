App
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 07:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Itiviti partners with Blaze Portfolio to deliver trading connectivity services

Partnering with Itiviti will enable Blaze Portfolio to offer their clients access to Itiviti's NYFIX suite of services.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Itiviti, a technology and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, has partnered with Blaze Portfolio, a software provider focusing on scalable investment portfolio rebalancing and real-time trade order management technology. Partnering with Itiviti enables Blaze Portfolio to offer their clients access to Itiviti's NYFIX suite of services including, its FIX connectivity network, monitoring and execution reporting.

"We strive to provide our clients with the best offerings on the market," said Bryson Pouw, CEO at Blaze Portfolio. "Itiviti's NYFIX seemed like a natural, comfortable choice for us. It allows us to enhance our clients' connectivity offering with a wider choice of services and 600 brokers at their fingertips. Furthermore, we're now able to offer Options Trading over Itiviti's NYFIX network."

"We're pleased with the on-going growth and effectiveness of our NYFIX partnership model," said Lael Wakefield, President of the Americas, Itiviti. "NYFIX allows for single sign-on access to an ever-growing suite of tools and services that provide connection monitoring, TCA, post-trade matching, and a variety of other value-added services through our portal."

First Published on Aug 20, 2019 07:33 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

