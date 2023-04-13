 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Italian data watchdog sets to-do list for Open AI to lift ban on ChatGPT

Moneycontrol News
Apr 13, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST

OpenAI will have to comply with the steps proposed by the authority by April 30th.

(Image: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg)

The Italian Data Protection Authority has put out a public statement with a list of steps that OpenAI would need to comply with if ChatGPT wants to be unbanned in the country.

OpenAI has until April 30 to comply with the requirements. The AI chatbot was taken down in Italy after concerns over its data collection policies and user privacy.

The authority says that OpenAI will have, “to draft and make available, on its website, an information notice describing the arrangements and logic of the data processing required for the operation of ChatGPT,” and this list will have to easily accessible and placed, “in such a way as to be read before signing up to the service.”