IT wrap: Earnings season for IT firms, EU's fine on Google and WhatsApp's cap on forwarded messages in India

The past week, earnings dominated the news related to the IT sector, with Wipro, Mindtree, NIIT Technologies and WNS announcing results for the June-ended quarter. The week also saw several developments, within and outside India- from Google to WhatsApp- that will have an impact on how technology is seen and used by people across the world.

Here is how the week gone by was like for technology :

Wipro reports Q1 above expectations

The third largest IT company Wipro reported June quarter numbers above analyst’s estimates, helped by improved revenues from banking, financial services and insurance business. Though some challenges in its healthcare and infrastructure business still continue, the company’s digital strategy seems to be paying off.

Mindtree, NIIT Tech report Q1

Bengaluru-based Mindtree and NIIT Technologies both reported results on Wednesday.

Mindtree’s results beat analysts’ estimates, based on a strong deal pipeline, and the company’s CFO stepped down. NIIT Technologies also reported healthy revenue growth backed by strong revenue rise in three of its largest verticals.

The results once again showed that midcaps are performing better than their larger counterparts, because of the ability to pivot and adapt faster to changing business models.

WhatsApp caps message forwards in India to curb fake news

Embroiled in controversy over fake news ahead of general elections in India next year, WhatsApp last week said users in India will not be allowed to forward more than five chats at once.

The company will remove the quick forward button that appears next to media messages, as part of its efforts to reduce circulation of fake messages on the platform that have even incited mob lynching incidents.

Tata Communications’ focus on skilling for the future in cybersecurity

Talking about a host of issues and approaches the company is taking towards building safer systems, chief digital officer of Tata Communications CR Srinivasan told Moneycontrol in an interview that the company is looking to enhance digital and IP infrastructure internally and will focus on capacity building for cybersecurity and new technologies.

WNS BPO posts June-quarter results

WNS, the business process management company also posted strong results for the June quarter helped by automation.

Net revenue in the June-ended quarter was $196.0 million, up by 11.8 percent since the previous year, while profit grew 34.1 percent to $22.4 million.

Google fined by EU for Android dominance

Search giant Google was slapped with a fine of 4.34 billion euros by the European Commission on Wednesday for illegally using Android mobile devices to reinforce authority of Google’s search engine.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, in a blogpost, wrote that the company does not impose Google search on Android users, and even said that phone makers don’t have to include its services, “and they’re also free to pre-install rival apps along with ours.”

BPM’s automation pivot

Moneycontrol took a deeper look at how the business process management industry has undergone a change in fortunes for the better after automation, while all the time fighting a battle to improve its perception of being a “non serious” career option.

Once seen by urban youth as a stopgap arrangement, the business process outsourcing industry has come a long way from its call centre days and transitioned into BPM. This is likely to continue to be positive for the industry going forward.