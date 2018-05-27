IT sector weekly wrap: GDPR, Infosys dominate headlines

The General Data Protection Regulation of the European Union came into effect this past week, and Infosys was in the news again.

The new rules for data protection safeguard the privacy of European citizens and give anyone originating data in the EU to have greater control over how their data is used by people and companies that collect it.

Apart from filling up your inbox with updated privacy policies, GDPR's implementation means added compliance pressures for companies that do business in the region.

But as the deadline came closer, this otherwise lesser known regulation became so popular that a Twitter user of Friday posted a screenshot of a Spotify playlist called “I <3 GDPR”.

While the Indian IT sector has begun preparations to comply, several other sectors are not even looking at the regulation as a serious issue.

Meanwhile, there is talk that India will likely look at GDPR while framing its own data protection law that is being formulated by the Justice Srikrishna Committee.