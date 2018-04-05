IT earnings preview: Cautious growth for large firms, mid-size cos to continue to shine

With the Indian technology services sector set to report fourth quarter and full year results beginning with Infosys next week, analysts expect the cautious growth forecast to continue for the large companies, and better performance from the mid-size firms.

“We estimate the top-5 IT players—Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra —to clock 1.1-2.2 percent quarter-on-quarter constant currency revenue growth in fourth quarter of full year 2018,” said Edelweiss analysts in a report.

The top four have posted between 1-2.5 percent sequential growth in the past quarter. Industry body Nasscom expects the IT industry to close the year with 7-8 percent growth for the financial year 2017-18.

The street will also look out for commentary on large banking and financial services deals, given the weakness in the sector in the last year or so, greater clarity on the traction in digital services and outsourcing exposure to Europe.

“IT spending of large banks is robust but is not translating into demand for Indian IT due to captive shift and insourcing. TCS, courtesy its large exposure, has been hit the most due to the change in sourcing strategy of banking clients,” noted analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities.

BFSI accounts for 34 percent of TCS' overall revenue, its largest vertical.

All eyes will also be on Infosys, whose CEO Salil Parekh is expected to announce the IT giant’s strategy in the fourth quarter results. After the tumultuous exit of the first non co-founder Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka, this will be the first quarter when his successor Parekh will talk about strategic options, which is much awaited and keenly watched out for.

“We expect Infosys to start the year by guiding for 6-8% growth in constant currency (which will be higher in reported dollar), and are currently pegging our estimate at the higher end of that band,” said analysts at Motilal Oswal in a note to clients.

Kotak Institutional Equities analysts said they expect the large companies to start off on a conservative note for revenue growth guidance for the coming year (FY 2019).

Analysts at Kotak also expect mid-tier companies such as Mindtree and L&T Infotech revenue to grow in the range of 2-3 percent in constant currency terms, led by share gains in existing large clients and benefits of large deals signed in the past 6-9 months.

In the December quarter, it became apparent that the midcaps were posting better growth than their larger peers as their investments in digital technologies begin to pay off. They also flagged the commentary on the allocation of budgets to projects, which normally picks pace in March and April as something to watch out for.

Analysts at Edelweiss said they expect higher outsourcing in Europe to sustain its outperformance over North America.

“Also Retail and Energy & Utility verticals have turned around and growth revival in BFSI fuels strong prospects for IT industry,” they said.