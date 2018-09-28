App
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2018 03:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Isuzu set to launch MU-X SUV in India on October 16

The facelifted SUV will come with updated projector headlamps with LED DRLs and subtle changes to the front bumper and a revised grille.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

If rumour mills are to believed, the 2019 Isuzu MU-X SUV is slated for an October 16 launch. The new-gen MU-X will feature cosmetic changes as well as a minor refresh to the cabin. However, no mechanical changes are being spoken of to differentiate from the last-gen model. The 2017 MU-X was launched in May, 2017 replacing the MU-& SUV.

The facelifted SUV will come with updated projector headlamps with LED DRLs and subtle changes to the front bumper and a revised grille. Fog lamps are larger and sports chrome inserts. The tail section also receives a restyled bumper and LED elements inside the tail lamps. Other changes include new alloy rims and a larger roof spoiler to complete the exterior refresh.

On the inside, the dash is set to get a new two-tone beige and black colour palette and an artificial wood trim to make the cabin more appealing. A touchscreen infotainment system is also said to be on offer.

Mechanically, the SUV will run the same 3.0-litre diesel engine churning out 176 PS and 380 Nm of torque mated to a 5-speed sequential automatic gearbox. There is also a 4x4 Terrain Command variant of the SUV which features a shift-on-the-fly rotary dial for various driving modes.

The Isuzu MU-X will rival the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour as well as the upcoming Mahindra Rexton.
First Published on Sep 28, 2018 03:26 pm

tags #Auto #Isuzu #Isuzu MU-X #Technology

