Isuzu D-Max V-Cross gets a small, more powerful engine, Rs 19.99 lakh price tag

Isuzu India just recently gave the D-Max V-Cross a facelift, but that didn’t stop the company from going in for a mechanical upgrade as well. The new V-Cross is the Z-Prestige variant, which has got a slightly downsized diesel engine, albeit with higher power figures, and an automatic transmission.

In terms of looks, the pickup sports the refreshed styling that came along with the mid-cycle update, including the double-LED headlamp assembly and a new grille with chrome garnished fog lamps, a shark fin antenna, roof rails and 18-inch diamond-cut alloys.

At the heart of the vehicle, however, the change is stark: gone is the 2.5-litre engine; beating in its stead is a 1.9-litre unit that makes 150 PS of power and 350 Nm of peak torque. This means that power is up by about 15 PS, along with a 30 Nm increase in torque.

Transmission is through a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The engine is a BSIV unit right now, but it will be upgraded to one that conforms to BSVI norms before the deadline arrives.

The interiors have got mild updates too. Seats get new dual-tone brown perforated leather, soft touch material on the dash and door trims and live surround speakers mounted on the roof of the pickup.

The new trim also gets a 7-inch infotainment system that, apart from the standard input methods, also features a DVD player. Safety features include the standard six airbags and the brake override system.