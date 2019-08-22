App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 04:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross gets a small, more powerful engine, Rs 19.99 lakh price tag

The pickup sports the refreshed styling that came along with the mid-cycle update, while replacing the 2.5 litre engine with a 1.9 litre unit and a 6-speed automatic gearbox

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Isuzu India just recently gave the D-Max V-Cross a facelift, but that didn’t stop the company from going in for a mechanical upgrade as well. The new V-Cross is the Z-Prestige variant, which has got a slightly downsized diesel engine, albeit with higher power figures, and an automatic transmission.

In terms of looks, the pickup sports the refreshed styling that came along with the mid-cycle update, including the double-LED headlamp assembly and a new grille with chrome garnished fog lamps, a shark fin antenna, roof rails and 18-inch diamond-cut alloys.

At the heart of the vehicle, however, the change is stark: gone is the 2.5-litre engine; beating in its stead is a 1.9-litre unit that makes 150 PS of power and 350 Nm of peak torque. This means that power is up by about 15 PS, along with a 30 Nm increase in torque.

Close

Transmission is through a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The engine is a BSIV unit right now, but it will be upgraded to one that conforms to BSVI norms before the deadline arrives.

related news

The interiors have got mild updates too. Seats get new dual-tone brown perforated leather, soft touch material on the dash and door trims and live surround speakers mounted on the roof of the pickup.

The new trim also gets a 7-inch infotainment system that, apart from the standard input methods, also features a DVD player. Safety features include the standard six airbags and the brake override system.

The new Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Z-Prestige variant is priced at Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This puts it Rs 3 lakh above the previous 2.5-litre diesel variant with the manual gearbox.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 22, 2019 04:28 pm

tags #Auto #Isuzu D-Max V-Cross #Isuzu India #Technology

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.