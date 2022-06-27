ISRO's optical imaging system technology transferred to Paras Defence and Space

The draft of the agreement has been handed over by NSIL to Paras.

New

Space

India

Limited (NSIL) on June 27 signed a letter of intent with Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited for handing over the 'Optical Imaging System' technology that was developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The

The technology will be transferred by way of Technology Transfer Agreement for the development, manufacturing, and sale of Optical Imaging System in India and abroad.

The company said in a press release that it will inform its stakeholders about the execution of the agreement, upon finalisation of the commercials.