ISRO to launch satellite worth Rs 1,589 cr for Indian Navy: Report

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has received an order from the Indian Navy to launch a new dedicated military satellite for communications between its warships, aircraft and shore-based units, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The military satellite named GSAT- 7R is worth Rs 1,589 crore and includes both launch cost and procurement of necessary infrastructure on the ground. It is expected to launch within a year. The order for the satellite was placed on June 11.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The GSAT 7R, which will be designed to be compatible with a variety of platforms including future submarines of the Indian Navy, will eventually replace the first dedicated Indian military satellite, the GSAT 7, which was launched in 2013.

The current satellite the GSAT 7 is being used for communication between all strategic platforms of the air force, including fighter jets, drones, and early warning aircraft. The GSAT 6 is used for communication by ground forces.

India has been increasingly expanding its presence in space with the usage of a series of dual use satellite from the CARTOSAT and RISAT family that are used for surveillance. In April 2019, ISRO launched the strategic EMISAT designed to pick up electromagnetic signals and is likely to be used for communication interception and detection of enemy assets.

India's greatest achievement in this field was when an Anti-Satellite Test was carried out on March 27, in which a ground-based interceptor successfully destroyed a low earth orbit satellite.