you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 02:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ISRO successfully conducts test of first crew escape system

The crew escape system is an emergency escape measure designed to quickly pull the crew module along with the astronauts to a safe distance from the launch vehicle in the event of a launch abort

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully conducted its first 'pad abort' test — crucial for proposed human spaceflight programme — at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Thursday morning.

"The crew escape system is an emergency escape measure designed to quickly pull the crew module along with the astronauts to a safe distance, without exceeding the safe G-levels, from the launch vehicle in the event of a launch abort," the space agency said in a statement.

“The Pad Abort Test demonstrated the safe recovery of the crew module in case of any exigency at the launch pad."

ISRO conducted a five-hour countdown ahead of the scheduled 7am test, when the crew escape system along with the simulated crew module with a mass of 12.6 tonnes propelled, reaching an altitude of 2.7 km before arcing to the Bay of Bengal on parachutes, landing 2.9 km away from the launch site. The entire test was concluded in 259 seconds.

Nearly 300 sensors recorded various mission performance parameters during the test flight. Three recovery boasts were later dispatched to retrieve the module.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 02:22 pm

tags #ISRO #Technology

