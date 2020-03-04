ISRO postpones launch of top notch imagery satellite

Indian Space Research Organisation on March 4 postponed the launch of its latest earth observation satellite 'GISAT-1' scheduled for tomorrow due to technical reasons.

"The launch of GISAT-1 onboard GSLV-F10, planned for March 05, 2020, is postponed due to technical reasons. Revised launch date will be informed in due course," ISRO said in a statement.

The space agency, headquartered here, however, did not elaborate. The launch was earlier tentatively scheduled at 5.43 pm on March 5, subject to weather conditions, from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

Weighing about 2,268kg, GISAT-1 is a "state-of-the- art agile" earth observation satellite, according to the space agency.