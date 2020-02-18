App
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2020 11:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ISRO is hiring 182 candidates; apply before March 6

ISRO has also revealed the approximate gross enrolments for each opening.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has listed out 182 vacancies on its website. The last date to apply for the same is March 6.

The list of vacancies in ISRO includes a variety of fields like catering, typist, technicians, etc. Interested candidates need to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 250 online or offline at any State Bank of India (SBI) branch. Women, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Person with Benchmark Disabilities (PWBD), and ex-servicemen (EX-SM) do not need to pay the application fee.

According to the website, ISRO is hiring 102 Technician-B employees, 41 technical assistants, seven scientific assistants, five Heavy Vehicle Driver-A, four library assistants, four Fireman-A, four Light Vehicle Driver-A, three Draughtsman-B, five Catering Attendant-A, five cooks, and two Hindi typists.

Close

The application can be filled on www.isro.gov.in till March 6, 2020. Applicants will have to give a written test and a skill test, depending upon the field.

related news

ISRO has also revealed the approximate gross enrolments for each opening. Further, each opening comes with an age limit. For example, candidates applying for Technical Assistants, Scientific Assistants, Library Assistants should be between the age of 18 and 35 years.


First Published on Feb 18, 2020 11:20 am

#ISRO

