ISRO clears GSAT-11 for launch

The ISRO has cleared the GSAT-11 for launch after thorough rechecking

The 5,700-kg GSAT-11 satellite was slated for launch on May 26 from Kourou, a site in South America which India uses to launch its heavy-weight satellite. In a setback to the ISRO, the space agency lost contact with GSAT-6A after it was launched in March from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. Although the ISRO has been trying to establish with GSAT-6A, a satellite meant for military communication, it has found little success.

This also led to the ISRO recalling GSAT-11 for conducting thorough checks. “After a thorough check and additional tests, it was found fit for launch,” the official said.

The space agency is now waiting for a slot from Arianespace, the company which will launch the satellite, the official added.