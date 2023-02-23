 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Israeli blockchain chip startup Chain Reaction raises $70 million

Reuters
Feb 23, 2023 / 03:35 PM IST

The latest funding round was led by Morgan Creek Digital, a venture capital firm specialising in blockchain technology, AI, and digital assets (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Tel Aviv-based blockchain chip startup Chain Reaction on Thursday said it raised $70 million which will be used to expand its engineering team as it develops its next chip and rolls out its first one to the market this year.

Alon Webman, co-founder and CEO of Chain Reaction, told Reuters that the company will start mass producing its blockchain chip Electrum in the first quarter this year. He said the chip is designed to carry out blockchain operations called "hashing" very fast and power efficiently and also can be used for mining digital currencies like bitcoin.

Webman said he was confident the company could gain market share in the blockchain chip segment which he expects will support its more ambitious goal of creating a so-called "fully homomorphic encryption" chip that allows users to work on data while it's encrypted.

He aims to launch that chip as early as end-2024.