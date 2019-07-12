ISG study finds enterprises rapidly shifting to hybrid, multi-cloud business model

New research from Information Services Group, a global technology research and advisory firm, finds enterprises are rapidly accelerating their adoption of cloud computing using a hybrid, multi-cloud approach, with most enterprises pushing to move the majority of their applications into software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings as quickly as 2021.

On average, enterprises are using two different public cloud infrastructure vendors for their applications, the study finds, in addition to a complement of SaaS vendors.

"Our research shows the overwhelming majority of enterprise IT decision-makers run their applications in a hybrid mode, with some workloads in the public cloud and others in private data centers," said Chris Germann, partner, ISG Enterprise Research. "Interestingly, most of those same IT professionals expect the majority of their workloads will be running in software-as-a-service environments by 2021. This will relieve enterprises of the burden of maintaining core business applications and give them access to constantly updated vendor offerings, but they will need to manage applications in a spectrum of environments – from on-premises to SaaS – during the transition."

The report found companies today are distributing their applications portfolios across traditional environments, on-premises private clouds, hosted private clouds, colocation facilities and public cloud infrastructure, and are in the process of adopting the latest public cloud services. Sixty-five percent of IT leaders say their firms are piloting cloud database services and 72 percent say they are planning to use cloud-based blockchain services.

However, more than 70 percent of IT leaders indicate they will not change their application architecture or hosting model before 2021 for key systems of record, such as accounting and financial software, meaning new cloud services and applications will be expected to mesh with legacy systems already in place.