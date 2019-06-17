App
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 07:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ISG offering trial access to ISG InformX data platform

ISG InformX is valuable in establishing a performance baseline in advance of launching a digital transformation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Information Services Group (ISG), a global technology research and advisory firm, is offering trial access to its ISG InformX data-as-a-service solution on the ISG website, the firm announced.

ISG InformX leverages the world's most robust, validated IT data repository to deliver instant intelligence on how an enterprise is performing against its peers. The new trial demonstration on the ISG website allows users to enter three pieces of information and immediately see how they compare with their industry for IT spend as a percent of revenue and IT spend per user.

"We are pleased to offer the opportunity for users to access some of the critical, real-time comparisons available on the ISG InformX cloud-based delivery platform," said Kathy Rudy, partner and global leader, ISG Data & Analytics. "Users will quickly see the power of ISG InformX to compare, optimize and transform an IT organization with on-the-spot access to global IT data, insights and modeling."

Rudy noted that ISG InformX is particularly valuable in establishing a performance baseline in advance of launching a digital transformation, establishing a new target operating model or engaging with a new service provider.

"ISG InformX helps users make intelligent, fact-based investment decisions," she said. "Once visitors to our website experience the easy-to-read ISG InformX dashboards and see how quickly they can access valuable insights into the cost and performance of their enterprise IT, we are confident they will choose to incorporate the ISG InformX tool into their portfolios."

First Published on Jun 17, 2019 07:28 pm

