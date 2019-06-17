ISG offering trial access to ISG InformX data platform

Information Services Group (ISG), a global technology research and advisory firm, is offering trial access to its ISG InformX data-as-a-service solution on the ISG website, the firm announced.

ISG InformX leverages the world's most robust, validated IT data repository to deliver instant intelligence on how an enterprise is performing against its peers. The new trial demonstration on the ISG website allows users to enter three pieces of information and immediately see how they compare with their industry for IT spend as a percent of revenue and IT spend per user.

"We are pleased to offer the opportunity for users to access some of the critical, real-time comparisons available on the ISG InformX cloud-based delivery platform," said Kathy Rudy, partner and global leader, ISG Data & Analytics. "Users will quickly see the power of ISG InformX to compare, optimize and transform an IT organization with on-the-spot access to global IT data, insights and modeling."

Rudy noted that ISG InformX is particularly valuable in establishing a performance baseline in advance of launching a digital transformation, establishing a new target operating model or engaging with a new service provider.