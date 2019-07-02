ISG names Bruce Pfau to board of directors

Pfau is a former long-time senior executive with KPMG.
Information Services Group, a global technology research and advisory firm, today named Bruce N. Pfau, a former long-time senior executive with KPMG, to its board of directors. Pfau joins the board effective July 1, 2019.
During a more than 30year career, Pfau has served as a billable C-suite consultant, P&L partner and consulting practice leader; as a vice chairman of a Big 4 accounting and consulting firm; and as a business author, speaker and noted expert on human-capital-intensive, data-driven businesses.
Earlier in his career, Pfau held executive positions with services firms including Watson Wyatt Worldwide (now Willis Towers Watson) and Hay Group (now Korn Ferry Hay). He currently is a member of the board of Sabert Corporation, a global manufacturer of food packaging products.
