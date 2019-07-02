App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 06:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ISG names Bruce Pfau to board of directors

Pfau is a former long-time senior executive with KPMG.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Information Services Group, a global technology research and advisory firm, today named Bruce N. Pfau, a former long-time senior executive with KPMG, to its board of directors. Pfau joins the board effective July 1, 2019.

During a more than 30year career, Pfau has served as a billable C-suite consultant, P&L partner and consulting practice leader; as a vice chairman of a Big 4 accounting and consulting firm; and as a business author, speaker and noted expert on human-capital-intensive, data-driven businesses.

Earlier in his career, Pfau held executive positions with services firms including Watson Wyatt Worldwide (now Willis Towers Watson) and Hay Group (now Korn Ferry Hay). He currently is a member of the board of Sabert Corporation, a global manufacturer of food packaging products.

"We are delighted to welcome Bruce to the ISG board of directors," said Michael P. Connors, chairman and chief executive officer of ISG. "Bruce brings more than 30 years' experience building high-performance organizations and driving profitable growth in human-capital-intensive, data-driven businesses. His vast experience in the services and advisory sector, particularly in the transformation and technology area, will be extremely valuable to ISG as we continue to evolve and expand our capabilities and global team to meet the digital business needs of our blue-chip client base."

First Published on Jul 2, 2019 06:20 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

