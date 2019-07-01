ISG launches next-gen application development study

Information Services Group, a global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining next-generation application development and maintenance services.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens report, Next-Gen Application Development & Maintenance (ADM) Services 2019, scheduled to be released in December. The report will cover a range of application development services, including consulting, design, application security, governance and testing.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and the portfolio of offerings available, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm's buy-side clients.

The application outsourcing market is evolving by incorporating disruptive, agile-based methodologies, and the new report will help enterprises choose the best application development and maintenance vendors for their business models, said Esteban Herrera, partner and global leader of ISG Research. "Enterprises are adapting to this changing environment through faster releases and deployments, and they are looking for vendors to help them adopt next-generation methodologies," he added.

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 130 technology and service providers focused on next-generation application development and maintenance. Working in collaboration with ISG's global advisors, the research team will produce four quadrants that represent the services and products the typical enterprise client is buying in the next-generation ADM space, based on ISG's experience working with their clients.