you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 09:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ISG launches new Blockchain platform

It will serve as a research database and industry collaboration platform for enterprises looking to adopt or expand their use of Blockchain programs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

ISG, a global technology research and advisory firm, announced the launch of ISG Blockchain XChange, a comprehensive research database and industry collaboration platform for enterprises looking to adopt or expand their use of Blockchain programs and solutions.

Built on ISG's comprehensive, continuously updated research data, ISG Blockchain XChange is the first and only "one-stop source" for information on Blockchain consortia and industry-specific Blockchain use cases, giving users much needed visibility into how Blockchain can support their specific digital transformation initiatives.

"Enterprises in virtually every industry are looking to Blockchain to increase processing speeds, enhance margins and achieve profitable new business models," said Alex Manders, director and head of ISG Blockchain Now, the firm's Blockchain advisory service. "ISG Blockchain XChange is a powerful tool for gaining insights into Blockchain opportunities, with an easy-to-navigate database of real Blockchain use cases that we leverage to help clients develop the best possible solutions."

Close

Manders noted that Blockchain's "coopetition" model, in which users connect with other companies through a consortium, can be a barrier to entry for companies unfamiliar with the Blockchain landscape. ISG Blockchain XChange allows users to search the world's Blockchain consortia by industry affiliation, operational or functional area, or geographic region.

related news

"The consortium database in ISG Blockchain XChange is the only consolidated source of tangible uses of Blockchain technology and the only complete view of companies that have developed a live application in their respective industries," he said. "This will help users identify the best opportunity to get involved in one or more Blockchain consortia, or even develop a private consortium."

ISG Blockchain XChange leverages the in-depth market and provider research of the ISG Provider Lens service. ISG's rigorous research process guarantees the platform is always up to date, so users have access to the latest developments in the Blockchain market, including information about service providers that are currently developing and delivering Blockchain projects. Detailed profiles on providers' specific Blockchain capabilities will be part of future releases.

First Published on Sep 25, 2019 09:05 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

