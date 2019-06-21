ISG introduces a virtual, interactive model of the enterprise capabilities

Information Services Group (ISG), a global technology research and advisory firm, introduced the ISG Digital Cube, a virtual, interactive model of the enterprise capabilities required for digital transformation.

The ISG Digital Cube, available on the ISG website, illustrates the six capabilities any business must have to realize fully its digital ambitions: Digital Backbone; Emerging Technologies at Scale; Enterprise Agility; Digital Ecosystems; Insights, and Business Model Innovation. The live, online model allows users to click on each side of the cube to explore how that facet interacts with other elements of the digital framework and how, together, they can impact a business.

"The ISG Digital Cube was built with the client at the center of the framework," said Laura Mersinger, global leader, ISG Digital, Product and Field Marketing. "Digital isn't just a new way of doing business, it is the state of business today, and this digital capability framework is a simple way to visualize digital transformation."

Mersinger said the ISG Digital Cube helps clients see the steps to create digital capability, drive the execution of a digital strategy and measure the ongoing value of a digital transformation.