Is WhatsApp building a new Communities feature? Read on

The evidence so far, points to a new Communities feature that gives you more control over Groups. With the feature, admins will be able to create separate clusters of people within a group, who are tied to specific activities.

Moneycontrol News
November 07, 2021 / 04:26 PM IST
According to the leaks, the feature is currently in testing.

WhatsApp may be working on a new communities feature that allows group admins greater control. With the feature, admins will be able to create separate clusters of people within a group, who are tied to specific activities. For example - some people might be interested in movies, others in music and group admins can filter them to specific communities.

Group admins can also invite other people into the community by using a link, which can be shared publicly or privately. Another thing to note, is that you may not be able to interact with all groups within a community, when you join.

The feature was first spotted by XDA Developers and now WABetaInfo has also seen evidence on a recent test build. This means that the feature has not hit Beta channels yet, and is currently being worked on. While unknown at this time, WhatsApp may also ship some advanced tools for group admins when it is released.

WhatsApp will also differentiate Groups from Communities using subtle design cues, like using a square profile image with rounded borders for Communities while maintaining the circular profile image for Groups.

Recently, WhatsApp announced a slew of new features that will roll out on the platform very soon. This includes new Undo buttons while editing images or video, an option to convert stickers into images, a new control bar for videos that use Picture-in-Picture (PIP), an option to enable notifications for reactions and new privacy settings that gives you more control over your profile and info.
Tags: #WhatsApp #WhatsApp Communities #WhatsApp groups
first published: Nov 7, 2021 04:26 pm

